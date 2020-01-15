GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GDS. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.14.

GDS stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 3.00. GDS has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.94 million. Equities analysts expect that GDS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,316.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 19,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

