General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.85

General Electric (LON:GEC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.85 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.86 ($0.16), with a volume of 19125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.13 ($0.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 432.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 779.41.

General Electric Company Profile (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

