GenesisX Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a total market cap of $53,085.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

