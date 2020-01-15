Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Gentherm by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 35,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,989 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

