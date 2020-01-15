Gentrack Group (ASX:GTK) Trading 2.2% Higher

Gentrack Group Ltd (ASX:GTK) traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.73 ($2.65) and last traded at A$3.73 ($2.65), 10,700 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.65 ($2.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$3.66 and a 200 day moving average of A$4.84. The firm has a market cap of $367.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91.

Get Gentrack Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Gentrack Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Gentrack Group Limited engages in the development, integration, and support of enterprise billing and customer management software solutions for the energy and water utility, and airport industries in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Utility Billing Software and Airport Management Software.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentrack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentrack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.