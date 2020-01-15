Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Geron regained global rights to imetelstat and decided to independently develop it. Initial data from imetelstat studies were impressive. The FDA had also granted Fast Track designation to imetelstat. Geron initiated dosing in the phase III IMerge study in October. Enrollment in the study is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Geron suffered a major setback when J&J terminated its agreement related to the development of its sole pipeline candidate — imetelstat. With this termination, the company lost a strong partner and a major source of funds. Geron's dependence on a single pipeline candidate also raises concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Geron from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Geron stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.28.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 7,044.88%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Geron by 482.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 58.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 20.1% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 92,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

