Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Lessened by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $86.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

