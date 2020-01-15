Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after buying an additional 34,395 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 127.4% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

United Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.95. 283,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,442. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

