Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Purchases 69,461 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,461 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 2.7% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $24,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $114.85. 4,760,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,581. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.09.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

