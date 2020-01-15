GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

