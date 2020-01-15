Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.58

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.58 and traded as high as $13.38. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 3,623 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

