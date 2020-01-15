Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.58

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.58 and traded as high as $13.38. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 3,623 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.82.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
