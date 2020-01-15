GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Trimmed by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,845,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,805,000 after acquiring an additional 76,197 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,229,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,034,000 after acquiring an additional 141,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 357,142 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $47.57.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

