Global Digital Content (GDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.61 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $58.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00668289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008827 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,727,617,349 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars.

