Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,237. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $194.38. 1,727,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,914. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $195.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day moving average of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

