GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.62. GlobalSCAPE shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 10,130 shares traded.

GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GlobalSCAPE by 130.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GlobalSCAPE by 77.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GlobalSCAPE during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size.

