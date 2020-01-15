Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $125.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Globant traded as high as $116.41 and last traded at $116.04, with a volume of 766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.05.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,779,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,853,000 after buying an additional 123,679 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $852,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.32 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

