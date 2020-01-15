Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gogo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.19.

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. 83,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,856. Gogo has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $489.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gogo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,456,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after buying an additional 263,685 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 34.8% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gogo by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 469,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gogo by 56.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 496,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Gogo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

