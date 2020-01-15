Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.55), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share.

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $247.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.75. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $176.40 and a one year high of $248.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

