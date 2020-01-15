Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “CHF 400” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 400 price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 335 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a CHF 424 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 420 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 381.23.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

