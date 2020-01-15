Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.12 and last traded at $47.12, 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 86,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.