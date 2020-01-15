Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GOSS. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $933.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.65.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $31,525.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 500,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 400,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 255,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

