Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 405,113 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 703,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after buying an additional 73,782 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.