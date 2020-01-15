Gradient Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $89,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $444,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.1% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,852,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,751 shares of company stock worth $8,680,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

