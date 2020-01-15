Gradient Investments LLC Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 738,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Stephens upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.41.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.