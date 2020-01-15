Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. 74,192,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,837,875. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.74.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

