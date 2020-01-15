Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.53 and a 1-year high of $170.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

