Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,149 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $300.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.55.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

