Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Greenbrier Companies makes up approximately 3.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $883.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $44.36.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,875.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $53,681.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

