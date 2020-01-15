GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,210,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 22,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.2 days. Currently, 47.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 82,807 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GreenSky by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. 390,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,844. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.