Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Up 5.3%

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.67, 189,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 146,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFF. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.10.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $574.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 1,753.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 177,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Griffon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,888,000 after acquiring an additional 169,652 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Griffon by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Griffon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

