Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GRPAF) Shares Down 5.5%

Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GRPAF)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

About Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GRPAF)

Grupo Aeroméxico, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial aviation services for passengers and cargo in Mexico and internationally. As of October 17, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 130 aircraft comprising Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners, and Embraer 170 and 190 aircraft covering approximately 1,000 destinations in 179 countries.

