Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.27

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.27 and last traded at $129.24, with a volume of 2958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.87.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.18.

The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $218.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

