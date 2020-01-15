Guardian Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,730,000 after buying an additional 1,126,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,366,000 after buying an additional 4,259,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,386,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.