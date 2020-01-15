Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 5,434 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,314,000 after buying an additional 1,712,448 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 262,126 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 275,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,395,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,795 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

