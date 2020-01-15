Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 703 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 214,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

LQD traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.83. 214,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,895,267. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.77. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $129.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3363 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

