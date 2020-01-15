Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $199.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $155.09 and a 52-week high of $200.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1915 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

