Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 4,324 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,722. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $5.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.50%.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

