Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 53,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,888,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 727,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

