Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading Up 1.7%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) was up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.21, approximately 135,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,579,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

