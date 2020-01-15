Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,926 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $11,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:HWC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 208,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,222. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. Hancock Whitney Corp has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

