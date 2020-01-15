Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,974. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 29.13, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is 112.61%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,716.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $353,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,057 shares of company stock worth $59,504 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

