Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$17.05 on Wednesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$10.78 and a twelve month high of C$17.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $363.61 million and a PE ratio of 12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$292.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$298.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 1.6599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDI. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

