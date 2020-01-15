Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSC. TheStreet raised Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of HSC opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Harsco has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Harsco by 166.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Harsco by 15.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Harsco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,074,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 83.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

