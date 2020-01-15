Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.90 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its FY 2019
IntraDay guidance to 4.10-4.35 EPS.
HIIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.
HIIQ opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64.
In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.
Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile
Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.
