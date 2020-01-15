Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $159-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.90 million.Health Insurance Innovations also updated its FY 2019

IntraDay guidance to 4.10-4.35 EPS.

HIIQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

HIIQ opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. Company insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.