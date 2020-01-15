Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,210,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 31,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE:HL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. 11,428,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,942,855. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.