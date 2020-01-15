HedgeTrade 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $722,561.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00025173 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $639.59 million and $722,561.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008990 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003571 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025478 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00052293 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

