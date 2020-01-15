Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.30

Shares of Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €20.30 ($23.60) and last traded at €20.30 ($23.60), with a volume of 326268 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.90 ($23.14).

HFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.72 ($20.60).

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.97.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

