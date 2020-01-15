Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HEMO) fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02), 414,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,010,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.39.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is developing CDX bi-specific antibody, an immunotherapy product for patient conditioning undergoing bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplants and/or for relapsed acute myelogenous leukemia patients; and Hu-PHEC, a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

