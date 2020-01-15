HempCoin One Day Volume Tops $20.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $236,254.00 and $20.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052320 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00074888 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,889.55 or 1.00547997 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047827 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001412 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,452,090 coins and its circulating supply is 254,316,940 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

