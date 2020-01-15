Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 6,400 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock worth $3,864,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

